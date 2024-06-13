A woman was shot and killed by a 35-year-old man last week in Akasia, Pretoria.
“The illegal Zimbabwean national, together with his accomplice who has not yet been apprehended by police, went to a tavern in Akasia and the homes of Mashate forum members and started shooting at them. Thereafter, they set the tavern and the house on fire,” said Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson of the NPA.
Mahanjana added that a woman who was at the tavern at that time was unfortunately shot and killed. Five people were injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.
The man was arrested on June 10 and appeared in court on June 12.
This matter was postponed to June 19 for bail investigations and a legal representative, said Mahanjana.
Man in custody after fatally shooting woman at a tavern
Matter was postponed to June 19 for bail application
