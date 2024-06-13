In KZN, Hlabisa said his party was working with the ANC, DA and NPF to form a government.
He said the MK Party, which has a majority of seats in the province but not enough to govern alone, did not honour its meeting with the IFP for a discussion earlier. "On the MK Party question, we received a letter and we agreed to meet but the leadership of the MK Party failed to honour a pre-arranged meeting. Our delegation waited for some time and when they failed to arrive, the meeting was cancelled."
Parties will need 41 seats to form a majority in the 80-seat provincial government. Without the MK Party, the four parties collectively have 41 one seats.
"There has been renewed attempts today by the MK Party to reach out to the IFP and talks are still under way with regards to a coalition government in Gauteng. The IFP has confirmed its availability to joining the government in Gauteng," said Hlabisa.
The ANC, which has been dominant since 1994, only managed to get about 41% of the votes in the country’s 7th general elections – its worst election performance in its history.
Hlabisa said the decision to join the ANC and DA came after intensive engagements with several parties. The negotiations began at the results centre in Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on the day of the announcement of the election results a few days ago.
Collectively, the three parties (DA, ANC and IFP) have enough numbers to govern the country as they secured 263 seats in parliament.
IFP opts to join ANC, DA in a pact
Three parties have enough seats to govern SA
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The IFP has announced it will join the ANC and the DA to form a government of national unity (GNU).
During a press conference yesterday, IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa said his party is participating in the GNU for the sake of the country and the people who want a stable government.
“The national council of the IFP, having met to discuss the various scenarios presented to them, have decided at a national level in forming part of the government of national unity that includes the ANC and DA... The mandate we received from the electorate is for the IFP to contribute to the government of national unity...In reality, the only options is to become part of government or part of the opposition,” said Hlabisa.
Hlabisa's announcement came as the country is on the edge, waiting for political parties to wrap up their coalition negotiations before the first sitting of parliament tomorrow where the president of the country, speaker and deputy speaker will be elected.
IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity
In KZN, Hlabisa said his party was working with the ANC, DA and NPF to form a government.
He said the MK Party, which has a majority of seats in the province but not enough to govern alone, did not honour its meeting with the IFP for a discussion earlier. "On the MK Party question, we received a letter and we agreed to meet but the leadership of the MK Party failed to honour a pre-arranged meeting. Our delegation waited for some time and when they failed to arrive, the meeting was cancelled."
Parties will need 41 seats to form a majority in the 80-seat provincial government. Without the MK Party, the four parties collectively have 41 one seats.
"There has been renewed attempts today by the MK Party to reach out to the IFP and talks are still under way with regards to a coalition government in Gauteng. The IFP has confirmed its availability to joining the government in Gauteng," said Hlabisa.
The ANC, which has been dominant since 1994, only managed to get about 41% of the votes in the country’s 7th general elections – its worst election performance in its history.
Hlabisa said the decision to join the ANC and DA came after intensive engagements with several parties. The negotiations began at the results centre in Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on the day of the announcement of the election results a few days ago.
Collectively, the three parties (DA, ANC and IFP) have enough numbers to govern the country as they secured 263 seats in parliament.
Zuma blueticks ANC in coalition talks
ANC meets to decide on preferred partners to govern
WATCH | ANC announces outcomes of NEC coalition talks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos