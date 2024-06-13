South Africa

Electricity restored to parts of Soweto after fire at Zola substation

By Nandi Ntini - 13 June 2024 - 16:37
A fire broke out a substation in Zola, Soweto on Wednesday, causing an outage in the area.
SO ZOLA A fire broke out a substation in Zola, Soweto on Wednesday, causing an outage in the area.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Eskom says it has restored electricity to some communities who were affected by the outage following the fire that broke out at a substation in Zola.

The power utility further revealed that the substation burnt down due to vandalism.

"Electricity supply has been restored in CWJ, Jabavu, Meadowlands Zone 4, Molapo, Pimville Zones 4 & 5 and parts of Senaoane. Based on the preliminary findings, we can confirm that the fire to the one transformer was caused by vandalism.

"There is also vandalism to the second transformer, and transformer oil has been stolen. We will continue to assess the extent of the damages to the two affected transformers and provide an update."

Eskom said technicians were still working on restoring supply to parts of Dlamini, Meadowlands Zones 6, 7, 8, 9 and other parts of Senaoane.

Residents left in the cold as power substation burns

Mthembiseni Khanyeza, a fast food business owner, looks defeated as firefighters battle to put out a fire that engulfed a substation a few metres ...
News
11 hours ago

Soweto residents to endure cold weather after substation exploded

Hundreds of Soweto residents will have to content with the cold weather for a while after a fire broke out a substation in Zola on Wednesday, morning ...
News
1 day ago

Residents blame outages for not paying for power

'Supply unreliable, meter boxes malfuction and paid power doesn't last'
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement