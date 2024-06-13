Eskom says it has restored electricity to some communities who were affected by the outage following the fire that broke out at a substation in Zola.
The power utility further revealed that the substation burnt down due to vandalism.
"Electricity supply has been restored in CWJ, Jabavu, Meadowlands Zone 4, Molapo, Pimville Zones 4 & 5 and parts of Senaoane. Based on the preliminary findings, we can confirm that the fire to the one transformer was caused by vandalism.
"There is also vandalism to the second transformer, and transformer oil has been stolen. We will continue to assess the extent of the damages to the two affected transformers and provide an update."
Eskom said technicians were still working on restoring supply to parts of Dlamini, Meadowlands Zones 6, 7, 8, 9 and other parts of Senaoane.
Electricity restored to parts of Soweto after fire at Zola substation
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Eskom says it has restored electricity to some communities who were affected by the outage following the fire that broke out at a substation in Zola.
The power utility further revealed that the substation burnt down due to vandalism.
"Electricity supply has been restored in CWJ, Jabavu, Meadowlands Zone 4, Molapo, Pimville Zones 4 & 5 and parts of Senaoane. Based on the preliminary findings, we can confirm that the fire to the one transformer was caused by vandalism.
"There is also vandalism to the second transformer, and transformer oil has been stolen. We will continue to assess the extent of the damages to the two affected transformers and provide an update."
Eskom said technicians were still working on restoring supply to parts of Dlamini, Meadowlands Zones 6, 7, 8, 9 and other parts of Senaoane.
Residents left in the cold as power substation burns
Soweto residents to endure cold weather after substation exploded
Residents blame outages for not paying for power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos