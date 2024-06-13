Clerk of the court given six years for stealing papgeld

According to Mmuroa, it was in July 2009 when the department conducted their routine internal audits that they discovered Mthombeni had received cash for maintenance from maintenance payers.
"She registered that people used EFT and took the available cash for herself," Mmuroa said.
She was arrested in 2014 and was only sentenced 10 years later, on Wednesday.
"During inspection, the auditors noticed the shenanigans and reported the matter to Phalaborwa-based Hawks' Specialised Commercial Crime Unit for further investigations.
He said investigations led to Mthombeni's arrest and she was charged with 22 counts of fraud.
Image: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44
A department of justice employee has been handed a six-year sentence for stealing maintenance money meant for children whose parents were supporting them through court.
Goodness Tinstwalo Mthombeni, 45, who worked as a clerk at the department's offices in Polokwane, faced 22 counts of fraud for stealing R28,800 in 2009.
She was sentenced at the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.
W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said although the stolen funds were recovered, they were not aware of whether the victims had been compensated by the department as yet.
