Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead

Detectives also investigating multiple murder shooting in Nyanga on Sunday

By TimesLIVE - 12 June 2024 - 07:01
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old adult at a barber shop in Nyanga on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old man in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon. 

Seven other people were taken to hospital when unknown gunmen opened fire in Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing the scene.

The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed. 

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects are facing murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday. 

“With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.” 

She said Western Cape serious violent crime detectives are also investigating another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

