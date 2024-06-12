The DA federal council has announced its endorsement of federal leader John Steenhuisen and the party's negotiating team to continue with talks to consolidate government at national and provincial levels where there are hung legislatures.
The party's council affirmed the mandate of the team, saying it would continue with the process in order to safeguard the constitution, ensure stability and generate economic growth.
National spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the council recognised the work done by the negotiating team composed of federal council chair Helen Zille, federal chair Ivan Meyer, Western Cape premier Alan Winde, chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, former party leader Tony Leon and strategist Ryan Coetzee in line with the affirmation of its federal constitution.
Zille, often the focus of controversy, led the DA to its best electoral showing 10 years ago, when the party won 22%. It won just less than that last month.
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu told Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times that those on the DA team understood what negotiation strategy was now required, and what compromises they might need to make.
Talks for new government continuing – DA
'FedEx will make final decision on coalitions'
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The DA federal council has announced its endorsement of federal leader John Steenhuisen and the party's negotiating team to continue with talks to consolidate government at national and provincial levels where there are hung legislatures.
The party's council affirmed the mandate of the team, saying it would continue with the process in order to safeguard the constitution, ensure stability and generate economic growth.
National spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the council recognised the work done by the negotiating team composed of federal council chair Helen Zille, federal chair Ivan Meyer, Western Cape premier Alan Winde, chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, former party leader Tony Leon and strategist Ryan Coetzee in line with the affirmation of its federal constitution.
Zille, often the focus of controversy, led the DA to its best electoral showing 10 years ago, when the party won 22%. It won just less than that last month.
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu told Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times that those on the DA team understood what negotiation strategy was now required, and what compromises they might need to make.
This follows the ANC national executive committee resolution to formulate a government of national unity (GNU). The former ruling party has been forced to find power-sharing partners after its dismal 40% showing in the elections.
The party is asking its potential partners to commit to protecting the constitution and the rule of law, something with which the DA has no argument.
Some of elements of the minimum agreement include:
Malatsi said the negotiating team will continue to engage in discussions which will have to be ratified by the party's federal executive (FedEx).
"The DA continues to engage with other parties with the aim of forming stable governments that can ensure a better tomorrow for all of South Africa’s people," he said.
"The party’s federal executive will make the final decision relating to coalitions and the formation of governments at national and provincial levels." – TimesLIVE
ANC meets to decide on preferred partners to govern
Zuma blueticks ANC in coalition talks
ANC officials set to have first official meeting with MK Party on Friday
SA’s fiscal stance to stay balanced under coalition, Treasury says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos