Two Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) members who terrorised residents in the greater Centurion area for years have been dismissed by the city after a lengthy disciplinary process.
According to the city, the two employees are former Sgt J. Lebombo, employed for about 22 years, and former Const A Phalane, employed for about eight years.
Community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said the duo was charged for behaviour that amounted to gross misconduct, negligence and dishonesty dating back to 2018.
“Lebombo was initially charged with 18 counts and Phalane with 15 counts,” he said.
After several complaints and reports from the community, a comprehensive disciplinary process was initiated to address the serious allegations against the officers, said Theunissen.
Two TMPD members dismissed for soliciting bribes
Image: 123rf
“The city decided to pursue only two charges against Lebombo and one against Phalane. These included a common charge of soliciting a bribe and a separate charge of soliciting a bribe against Sgt Lebombo.
“The chairperson found them guilty on these charges and recommended dismissal as the sanction, which has since been actioned and they are no longer employees of the city.”
Theunissen said the findings were unequivocal.
“Both officers were found guilty of conduct unbecoming of law enforcement personnel and their actions were deemed a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of TMPD members.
“The City of Tshwane has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, corruption or abuse of power within its ranks. Through their actions, these individuals have not only betrayed the trust of the community but have also undermined the reputation and integrity of the TMPD. Their continued presence in the force would pose a significant threat to the community and the values we uphold.”
