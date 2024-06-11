Khoza fatally shot his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi, her sister Colisile Mnisi, 32, and their brother Dennis Mkhatshwa, 42, on April 30 last year at Masoyi during a family meeting meant to resolve the couple's domestic issues.
During the meeting, an argument ensued, where Dennis called Khoza a small boy. That angered Khoza, who then went to his bedroom, took out his service firearm and returned to the sitting room "to show them what a small boy is capable of".
He then fatally shot the three siblings. Both sisters were nurses.
Addressing Khoza during the sentencing, Ratshibvumo said: "You failed to ask for divorce having had many disagreements [with your wife] which led to you being an accused at some point," said Ratshibvumo.
"The court, after assessing all the testimonies, does not find a reason to deviate from the prescribed sentence of the crimes committed. Therefore, the court on count one finds you guilty, count two, the court finds you guilty, and on count three, the court also finds you guilty.
Three life terms for cop who killed wife, siblings after being called boy
A former police officer who felt insulted after being called a "boy" during a family meeting to resolve a dispute with his wife has been handed three life sentences for murdering his wife and her two siblings in a rage-filled shooting following the name-calling.
Handing down the sentence at the Mpumalanga High Court on Tuesday, Judge Vincent Takalani Ratshibvumo said the way Sizwe Cedric Khoza killed his wife and siblings showed that he was a cruel person and a disgrace to the SAPS.
"Instead of making the police proud of you, you discouraged them from associating with you. The way you committed these crimes ... you displayed a high level of cruelty," Ratshibvumo said.
He also ordered that Khoza should not be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years of his three life terms, which will run concurrently.
Son relives how Metro cop mom was 'killed' by SAPS officer
Cop's widow and her lover sentenced to life for his murder
"Because a person has one life, your are to serve 25 years of the first count and the two life sentences with run concurrently with the first count. I hope you will find it easy to tell your two children ... that you killed their mother while she was on her knees begging for her life," said Ratshibvumo.
Mandla Mnisi, who is the victims' cousin, said the family was happy with the judgment. "Though our loved ones will not come back to life, as a family we are happy. This man is evil... he doesn't deserve to come back and live outside," said Mandla.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said they were pleased with the outcome of the case. "We are happy as the NPA, the judge gave the perpetrator the prescribed sentence and that will serve as a deterrent for other people who want to break the law," said Nyuswa.
