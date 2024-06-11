“Any material not removed by tomorrow will be removed by the city across all wards and the applicable political party will be charged a tariff/removal fee of R57.69 per poster as prescribed by Schedule 19 of the City’s promulgated tariffs for the 2023/24 financial year,” said Dlamini.
Remove posters or be fined – Ekurhuleni to political parties
Image: Antonio Muchave
The City of Ekurhuleni says political parties that contested in the 2024 general elections should take their posters down by the end of business on Wednesday or face possibilities of being fined.
The city’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said parties that fail to remove posters will face a R57.69 charge per poster. He said no posters should be displayed for longer than the period extending from the beginning of the date of proclamation in the Government Gazette of an upcoming referendum or election, to the end of the fourteenth day after the date of such an election.
“Therefore, political parties are urged to remove their posters and any other election related material or illustrations by tomorrow [Wednesday June 12 2024] throughout the city.
