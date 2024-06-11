“This is especially so in finding different ways to connect with people in this regard when they have lost their phones and can't call to speak to someone‚” she said.
Mental health concerns for flood victims
'Traumatic nature of such disasters needs immediate and long-term support'
More than 3‚000 people have been displaced and are sheltered across Eastern Cape. The severe floods that struck during the weekend of June 1-2 led to the loss of at least 10 lives in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metro municipalities.
SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director Cassey Chambers said the sudden and traumatic nature of such disasters needs immediate and long-term support.
“In that moment when you are trying to organise shelter‚ you're trying to figure out clothes‚ warmth‚ food‚ water or healthcare‚ mental health is often not seen as a priority when we're looking at our basic needs‚” she said.
Chambers said it is important to integrate mental health support into immediate disaster relief efforts.
“It should be part of the action list of the task team that when providing shelter and food support and looking at healthcare and treatment‚ we're also bringing trauma support.
Tenth victim of Eastern Cape floods found
“This is especially so in finding different ways to connect with people in this regard when they have lost their phones and can't call to speak to someone‚” she said.
Chambers also stressed the importance of children receiving emotional support.
“For children impacted by natural disasters‚ accessing emotional support or counselling through schools can be very helpful. The most important thing is to get help in whichever way you can so you know you are not alone‚” Chambers said.
Travis Trower‚ director of the volunteer-run organisation Rescue South Africa‚ said the mental health of first responders should also be prioritised.
“We often overlook the mental health of first responders. It’s the smallest things we can do to show them support. People often think they need to give monetary help‚ but the smallest gestures‚ such as stopping to help and assist‚ make a huge difference‚” Trower said.
Psychologist Chris Kemp elaborated on the complex trauma associated with natural disasters.
Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods
“The trauma associated with these kinds of natural disasters can be complex‚ as one may be faced with multiple traumas. Loved ones may be lost‚ homes or businesses ruined‚ the trauma of a physical threat to one's life may need to be processed‚” he said.
Kemp said it is normal to be overwhelmed under such circumstances and it is important to get the necessary help.
“This can be a combination of depressive symptoms such as irritability‚ low mood‚ despair‚ anxiety and panic symptoms which can be very physical in nature‚ such as shortness of breath and racing heart‚ as well as trauma-related symptoms such as flashbacks‚ nightmares and avoidance of anything that reminds one of what happened.
“These reactions are completely normal‚ and while counselling or therapy can help‚ often the immediate and consistent support of family and friends can help resolve the symptoms over time. There is the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder. If they continue to experience these symptoms many months later‚ it would necessitate professional intervention‚” he said.
Those needing help can contact the Sadag suicide crisis helpline on 080-056-7567 or send a WhatsApp to 087-163-2030. – TimesLIVE
