South Africa

Alleged Facebook serial rapist set to appear in court

Man arrested while fetching his would-be victims

11 June 2024 - 12:10
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: 123rf.com

An alleged serial rapist who used social media to lure his victims by promising them jobs was expected to appear in court on Tuesday after allegedly being caught with his would-be victims.

The man was arrested on Sunday while fetching the two women at a taxi rank in the Joburg CBD. 

According to a source, the man allegedly raped and robbed 14 women and the police have been looking for him since October last year.  

The man, from Zimbabwe, is alleged to have posed as a woman on social media and promised his victims — who are from his home country — cleaning jobs at his home in Lenasia South. 

The source said the man used several fake accounts on Facebook to lure the victims. 

Gauteng provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the man was arrested by police from Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. 

He said the suspect is facing 14 charges of rape, attempted rape and robberies and was expected to appear at Protea magistrate's court. 

“He [the suspect] would advertise on Facebook as an employment agent for domestic workers and then arrange to meet the unsuspecting victims at the taxi rank.

“He will then promise the victims that he is taking them to the potential employer. It is reported that while on the way, he would take out a knife and force the victims to a deserted area where he would rape and rob them,” Masondo said. 

“The investigating officer has been working hard to follow information and trace the suspect until he arrested him in Johannesburg.” 

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za 

