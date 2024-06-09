South Africa

Manhunt for 'about 20 thugs' who blew up CIT van, stole money

By SOWETANLIVE - 09 June 2024 - 15:28
CIT van blown-up in Mpumalanga
CIT van blown-up in Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga are on the manhunt for a gang of men who robbed a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on Saturday. 

The Hawks said the armoured vehicle from Fidelity Security was transporting money from retail outlets around Thulamashe to a depot when the van was rammed into by a silver Mercedes Benz at around 4pm. 

The driver of the bakkie escorting the van was shot at by unknown individuals who were driving in two Polo VWs. It is alleged that the suspects inside the two Polos then fired shots at the armoured vehicle until it stopped. The driver and crew were forced out and dragged to nearby bushes where their firearms were taken. 

“Explosives were used to blow up the armoured vehicle. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed for Dwarsloop direction. Thereafter, community members descended on the crime scene and looted the remainder of the loose money scattered around," said the Hawks.

The Hawks further mentioned that the gang was made up of about 20 men who all wore balaclavas, gloves and bullet vests. 

The driver of the escort vehicle was taken to hospital for medical treatment. 

A case docket for cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and armed robbery was registered for further investigation. 

Police requests anyone with information to contact investigating officer D/W/O Albert de Lange on 071-481-2815. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. 

