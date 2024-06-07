South Africa

Ramaphosa calls Nelson Mandela Bay flooding a ‘true disaster’

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 June 2024 - 09:00

Disaster and devastation — that was how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the recent severe storms which caused widespread flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Friday, Ramaphosa visited KwaNobuhle and Kariega, where most of the damage occurred with homes flooded or destroyed and vehicles washed away...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement