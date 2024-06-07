South Africa

Strike at G4S Cash Solutions halted after CCMA intervention

07 June 2024 - 17:26
The threatened strike by G4S Cash Solutions union members and workers has been halted. File photo.
The threatened strike by G4S Cash Solutions union members and workers has been halted. File photo.
Image: G4S

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its planned strike at G4S Cash Solutions has been postponed. 

Satawu initially said its members would not collect or distribute money throughout the country from Friday in a dispute about retrenchments. However, it has since said the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has offered to help the union and company find consensus.

A meeting is scheduled for Saturday at the CCMA.

“We remain hopeful the meeting will give us positive results to avoid going on strike,” said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese. 

The company's MD Amit Devir said: “G4S Cash Solutions has engaged employees, through their unions, to ensure fairness and transparency and the [retrenchment] process was conducted, through CCMA facilitation, in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.”  

TimesLIVE

Satawu announces strike at G4S Cash Solutions over job cuts

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union says its members will on Friday begin a strike at G4S Cash Solutions, and will not collect or ...
News
10 hours ago

Termination of Mangaung prison contract case delayed

The legal battle between the department of correctional services and a private company contracted to run the Mangaung correctional centre, from ...
News
1 month ago

G4S to remain in charge of Bester prison

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has extended G4S Security's contract at the infamous Mangaung Correctional Centre by three months.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement