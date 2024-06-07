South Africa

Satawu announces strike at G4S Cash Solutions over job cuts

By TimesLIVE - 07 June 2024 - 10:58
G4S Cash Solutions union members and workers will go on strike from today. File photo.
G4S Cash Solutions union members and workers will go on strike from today. File photo.
Image: G4S

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union says its members will on Friday begin a strike at G4SCash Solutions, and will not collect or distribute money throughout the country.

The union said the strike is legal and comes after retrenchments at the company.

"It is very shocking that there are employees who have been working for this company for more than 15 years and they have been served with letters to terminate their employment agreements with the employer. We want to understand which criteria was used.

"Our G4S Cash Solutions members and workers will not collect or distribute money throughout the country until the retrenched employees are brought back.

"We are also demanding management must follow the last-in-first-out system."

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

SOWETAN | Jail security bosses all about profit

In May last year, the Correctional Services department announced it would terminate its contract with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), a ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement