Representatives on list of political parties aged between 20 and 79

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 11 people aged 70 and above who will become members of the national assembly and provincial legislatures following the elections.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday received the final lists for political party representatives from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).
IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said there were 174 women (43.5%) and 226 men (56.5%) on the list. They are aged between 20 and 79.
Here’s the breakdown per age group:
- There are 12 people aged between 20 to 29;
- 67 are aged between 30 and 39;
- 110 are aged between 40 and 49;
- Another 110 are aged between 50 and 59;
- 90 are aged between 60 and 69; and
- 11 are aged 70 and above.
“Chief Justice, our role as the Electoral Commission, as contemplated in the Constitution, is to ensure that South African voters exercise their rights to choose their leaders.
“We have carried out the responsibilities without fear, favour and prejudice. The lists that we present to you reflect the choices of South Africans,” said Moepya.
“These representatives reflect the choices, hopes and aspirations of millions of citizens who exercised their democratic rights.”
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Image: Veli Nhlapo
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
