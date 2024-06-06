South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 June 2024 - 10:23

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria.

Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
2 weeks ago

'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
1 month ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
1 week ago

