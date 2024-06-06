Moatlhodi said she took the letter to the school governing body and informed them she believed the allegations were genuine because the pupil was acting “suspiciously”.
Teacher suspended for 'inciting pupils' to defame principal
Moatlhodi says she acted on tip alleging school head is dating grade 6 pupil
Image: 123RF
A North West primary school teacher has been suspended on allegations that she instructed pupils at her school to spread rumours that an acting principal was in a relationship with a grade 6 pupil.
Batseba Moatlhodi, who teaches social sciences and natural sciences at Kloofwater Primary School outside Rustenburg, said she received the suspension letter from the school on May 14. She has been with the school since 2019.
The letter, which was seen by Sowetan, dated April 19, from the office of the superintendent-general, reads: “Due to the seriousness of the offence: inciting [pupils] to unprocedural and unlawful conduct of alleging that the acting principal is having a relationship with a [pupil], I have reached a decision to suspend you from your duty.
“You are prohibited from entering the school premises of Kloofwater Primary School, of being present on the premises of any of the North West department of education offices or institutions. You will be prohibited from communicating directly with the school governing body, members of the staff and learners attached at Kloofwater Primary School.”
Moatlhodi was suspended with full pay.
North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that Moatlhodi was suspended but could not offer more details.
According to Moatlhodi, in December one of the parents at the school confided in her that there were rumours that the acting principal was dating a Grade 6 learner who is now in grade 7.
She then told the parent that she would be on the lookout.
However, in April, while facing a disciplinary hearing at the school over nonperformance, Moatlhodi received a letter from the same parent which was written by two of the pupils.
The woman who spoke to her in December is the mother of one of the pupils.
In the letter, which Sowetan has seen, the pupils allege that they knew she hadn't beaten a pupil as she had been accused and that they were aware there was an effort to push her out of the school. The pupils also alleged in the letter that they were aware that the acting principal was in a relationship with a pupil, and even named her.
Moatlhodi said she took the letter to the school governing body and informed them she believed the allegations were genuine because the pupil was acting “suspiciously”.
Her suspicions, she said, were informed by noticing the pupil hiding a class register and forcing her way into the principal's office to hand it to him and not handing it to the admin officer.
She said she also told them about the conversation with one of the parents in December.
Another thing she told the SGB was that one day when the school transport was leaving to drop off the pupils at home, the acting principal stopped the bus and called the child and took her to the class.
“I followed them. I peeped through and they didn't do anything, they were just talking,” she told the SGB members.
Afterwards, the SGB took the letter to the principal and Moatlhodi said that was the last time she heard about it.
She said she was shocked when shortly afterwards she was served with the suspension letter and accused of having instructed the children to write it.
“They [the school] never called to question me about the letter. I never instructed anyone to write the letter. They never even called to hear my side of the story. Instead, they called my witness behind my back,” she said.
“I was even admitted to the psychiatric ward for three weeks suffering depression because of what happened to me.”
Moatlhodi said she feels victimised and humiliated by the department and wants her job back and has appointed a lawyer to defend her.
