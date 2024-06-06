He wrote: “I hereby inform you of my intention to step aside as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) with immediate effect following being formally charged for allegations of corruption, which I strongly deny.”
He added in the letter that he will keep Mbalula informed on the status and progress of his case.
He further said he took the decision to step aside to ensure protection of the name and reputation of the ANC.
The ANC’s step-aside rule adopted by the ANC NEC’s 55th Conference in 2021, stipulates that members of the party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days of being formally charged.
When approached for comment, Kodwa simply said: "I do confirm the letter."
He failed to respond to Sowetan's detailed questions.
Kodwa voluntarily steps aside from all positions in ANC
Former minister remains a member of the governing party
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Disgraced former sport minister Zizi Kodwa has voluntarily stepped aside from all his positions in the ANC.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mabula confirmed this to journalists on the sidelines of a special ANC NEC meeting underway at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
Kodwa, 54, relinquished his positions in the party’s National Working Committee and National Executive Committee a day after he resigned as the minister on Wednesday.
The resignations came shortly after he appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges alongside businessman Jehan Mackay on Wednesday.
Corruption-accused Kodwa set to step aside
It is the State’s case that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for seaside villas at an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016 in exchange for IT software tender.
The two are currently out on R30,000 bail each.
Mbalula, however, clarified that Kodwa remains a member of the ANC as he has not resigned from the party.
“Zizi [Kodwa] has indeed stepped aside due to the issues that he is facing. He has done that voluntarily informed by the policy of the ANC. He was not forced to do it. To that, we are very much grateful to him for taking a step that has been taken before by comrades like Mike Mabuyakhulu and others,” said Mbalula.
In the letter to Mbalula, which has since reached public domain, Kodwa denies committing the corruption.
He wrote: “I hereby inform you of my intention to step aside as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) with immediate effect following being formally charged for allegations of corruption, which I strongly deny.”
He added in the letter that he will keep Mbalula informed on the status and progress of his case.
He further said he took the decision to step aside to ensure protection of the name and reputation of the ANC.
The ANC’s step-aside rule adopted by the ANC NEC’s 55th Conference in 2021, stipulates that members of the party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days of being formally charged.
When approached for comment, Kodwa simply said: "I do confirm the letter."
He failed to respond to Sowetan's detailed questions.
BREAKING | Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after corruption charge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos