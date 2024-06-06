Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola has condemned the killing of two children in Soshanguve as well as the murder of a woman in Glenmore, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Mfumo, 4, and Tinyiko Mashaba, 7, were shot and killed by a gunman who also razed their shack afterwards.
Then in KwaZulu-Natal, Grayson Beare, 44, allegedly stabbed Halima Hoosen-Preston and also injured her husband and son.
Lamola said it was unconscionable that such horrific incidents occur during Child Protection Week.
“It highlights the urgent need for swift action from the law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book. The full might of the law must be demonstrated to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” said Lamola.
Lamola condemns killing of two children in Soshanguve, woman in KZN
‘Full might of the law must be demonstrated’
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola has condemned the killing of two children in Soshanguve as well as the murder of a woman in Glenmore, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Mfumo, 4, and Tinyiko Mashaba, 7, were shot and killed by a gunman who also razed their shack afterwards.
Then in KwaZulu-Natal, Grayson Beare, 44, allegedly stabbed Halima Hoosen-Preston and also injured her husband and son.
Lamola said it was unconscionable that such horrific incidents occur during Child Protection Week.
“It highlights the urgent need for swift action from the law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book. The full might of the law must be demonstrated to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” said Lamola.
Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their father’
He extended “his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased” and called for a thorough investigation and prosecution to ensure that justice is served.
“This senseless act of violence, which resulted in the death of a woman and the attempted murder of her husband and son, is a blatant attack on South Africa’s constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of association, expression and political choice,” Lamola said.
Tinyiko and Mfumo’s mother, Itumeleng , told Sowetan how she had heard the killer telling her children they would die because their father loved money.
She said she heard gunshots and later her shack was engulfed in flames with the children inside.
'You will die because your father loves money'
No one has been arrested yet.
Lamola also described Hoosen-Preston’s murder of a woman and the attempted killing of her son and husband as a stark reminder of the evil in society.
The alleged murderer, Grayson Beare, 44, appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday for murder and two counts of attempted murder.
KZN police spokesperson, Col Robert Netshiunda said the motive for the attack was unknown but that a witness said the suspect “was stabbing them because they supported Palestine.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos