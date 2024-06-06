Exams disrupted after tornado hit KZN schools

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education is scrambling around to find mobile classroom to accommodate hundreds of schoolchildren after the devastating tornado that ripped through the province destroyed 10 schools.
Preliminary reports indicate that 11 people have since died during the level 4 storm, seven in Tongaat and four in Nquthu, Eshowe and KwaHlabisa.
The tornado hit at the time pupils were busy with mid-year exams.
Departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the tornado affected 10 schools but that the number could change.
“I can confidently say over 10 schools were reported [damaged] but the number could increase, especially since all the schools in those areas were affected,” said.
NGOs and emergency teams have been providing aid and assessments are ongoing to repair damaged infrastructure like schools, roads, community halls and healthcare facilities.
Mhlambi said they were still quantifying the extent of the damage.
“The tornado wreaked havoc in the areas of Umkhulazi, Ballito and others. Many of our schools were affected and we are still assessing the extent of the damage. Based on videos, some schools are severely damaged.
“Immediate relief would involve deploying mobile classrooms as repairing these schools would require significant resources and time,” said Mhlambi.
“We are working around the clock to make mobile classrooms available as soon as possible. Mobile classrooms are not always readily available for such situations, and we need to approach manufacturers. We are collaborating with the KwaZulu-Natal government, led by department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, to respond to what happened,” said Mhlambi.
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said it was unfortunate that during this period of the year, schools are engaged in mid-year exams, and this will severely impact some schools.
Spokesperson for humanitarian organisation the Red Cross, Siyabonga Hlatswayo, said they have been on the ground since Monday. “When we arrived, it was disaster. People's homes were shattered, roofs completely everywhere and buildings gone.”
EThekwini mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said plans to accelerate existing housing plans were in motion to assist families that have been displaced. “Families who lost people during the tornado are being assisted [by the municipality], especially in preparations for funeral arrangements.
“There are currently three temporary shelters in the municipality where displaced families are being served hot meals and blankets. The disaster hit a time that the municipality was in the process of proceeding with housing plans, so we are actually accelerating those plans so that people are not placed in temporary homes but in permanent ones,” he said.
According to Mntungwa, it's a bit premature to state the number of people affected by the tornado as assessments were still being made.
Meanwhile, the number of displaced residents across the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has risen to 2,234 and is expected to rise further.
This is after rain wreaked havoc across the city, flooding homes and damaging roads at the weekend. Two people have since died.
The displaced residents have been accommodated in community halls in Mdantsane, Braelyn and Mzamomhle and others are being moved to chalets, old age homes and temporary housing structures.
Municipality spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the possibility of undertaking mop-up operations had diminished as the metro was bracing for more rain.
“Disruptive rains leading to flooding of settlements, property, roads, danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off are expected.”
He said the SA Weather Service has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain and the possibility of flooding.
Eleven wards across the metro have been affected.
Ngwenya said rescue operations were continuous and emergency teams remained on high alert. — Additional reporting by Daily Dispatch
