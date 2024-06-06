ANC members protest against an ANC/DA coalition
Members have gathered outside Birchwood hotel where NEC is meeting
ANC members are protesting against an ANC/DA coalition outside the Birchwood hotel, where the NEC is holding its meeting on Thursday.
Concerned ANC members are protesting outside the Birchwood hotel where the the NEC is holding its meeting.— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) June 6, 2024
The concerned about a possible coalition between the DA and ANC. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/cN2KFJczIj