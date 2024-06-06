South Africa

ANC members protest against an ANC/DA coalition

Members have gathered outside Birchwood hotel where NEC is meeting

06 June 2024 - 10:18
ANC members demonstrate outside the Birchwood Hotel.
ANC members demonstrate outside the Birchwood Hotel.
Image: Antonio Muchave

ANC members are protesting against an ANC/DA coalition outside the Birchwood hotel, where the NEC is holding its meeting on Thursday. 

READER LETTER | ANC-DA coalition will work for the country

The elections are now over and for the first time in the history of democratic SA we are heading for a national coalition government.
Opinion
2 days ago

SA’s fiscal stance to stay balanced under coalition, Treasury says

National Treasury intends to stick to a balanced fiscal stance under a coalition government, its director-general said on Tuesday after the ANC lost ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Election Results Announcement
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three