“I have been also made aware that my imminent arrest has been publicised in various forms of media by those who seem to know more about me than me. My constitutional right cannot be sacrificed at the alter of publications and statements by my political opponents."
Meanwhile, Mackay's lawyer Adv Ian Small-Smith argued that he gave the money to Kodwa because they are friends and it was not a bribe as the state alleges.
Both the accused claimed to be innocent and in their bid for bail, argued that they are not flight risks.
After hearing both applications, magistrate Sharon Soko-Rantao granted both of them R30,000 bail.
“The accused are expected to attend court until the matter is finalised. The accused should hand over their passports. The applicants should not have direct or indirect contact with the witnesses," Soko-Rantao said of their bail conditions.
Zizi Kodwa intends to plead not guilty on corruption charges
Former sports minister granted R30k bail
Image: OJ Koloti
Former minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, who resigned from his position while in the dock on Wednesday over corruption charges, maintains his innocence.
He said he intends to plead not guilty.
Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, were arrested on Wednesday and moments later appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court for bail application.
The two face corruption charges.
Corruption-accused Kodwa set to step aside
The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that investigations revealed that during the period from April 28 2015 to 2 February 2016, Kodwa received R1,7m from Mackay for personal benefit.
Kodwa reportedly used the money to buy a luxury SUV and for the payment of luxury accommodation.
His lawyer, Adv Zola Majavu, said his client had testified at the state capture commission of inquiry because of his innocence and respect for law.
In his affidavit, read by Majavu, Kodwa said: "I have no intention to interfere with state witnesses as I have no knowledge of who they are at this stage nor do I have intention of concealing or destroying evidence in possession of the state. Thus far I have cooperated fully with the investigation officer.
"I am not aware of the charges pertained in the charge sheet except the generalised allegations arising from my testimony in the [Zondo] commission's state capture report; I will be in better knowledge once the charge sheet has been disclosed. I intend to plead not guilty and I'm determined to attend court in all the dates as directed by the honourable court.
BREAKING | Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after corruption charge
