WATCH | What Zizi Kodwa said in State Capture testimony

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is implicated in the State Capture Commission for receiving almost R1,7m from tainted businessman and former executive of EOH Group Jehan Mackay between February 2014 and April 2015, when Kodwa was still the spokesperson for the ANC.

In June 2021 Kodwa said the money he received from former EOH Executive Jehan Mackay, was a loan from a friend - and he intended to pay it back.

Kodwa said his receipt of the money didn't mean he was involved in any corrupt activities with Mackay.

Previous testimony from ENS Forensics MD, Steven Powell, alleged that Kodwa received kickbacks from Mackay's company during his tenure as ANC spokesperson.

But, Kodwa said the money was not meant to pay for facilitating access to political leaders or any other favour.