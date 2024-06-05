“The children at this school do not pay school fees and most of their parents do not work. Therefore, whenever the school needs something, we cannot ask parents to contribute so such initiatives make a big difference. We are serving a community that is not privileged, therefore we need all the assistance we can get,” she said.
Sowetan donates paint to two schools needing refurbishments
‘Such initiatives make a big difference’
Image: Antonio Muchave
Sowetan has donated paint to two schools in need of refurbishments.
The schools – Daliwonga secondary in Dube, Soweto and Jiyana secondary in Tembisa, on the East Rand – participated in the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz competition in 2023.
They were identified as recipients of buckets of Plascon paint to assist them with fresh paint for the classrooms and for the exterior walls of the schools.
Daliwonga principal Edna Sibisi said the donation came at the perfect time.
“Receiving this donation really means a lot because it’s what the school needed. The kitchen we use for the feeding scheme was last renovated in 2013/2014 and because we use gas stoves to cook, the paint started to change colour. And many other areas in the school needed new paint too,” she said.
Sibisi also said that such initiatives are important, especially towards non-fee paying schools such as hers.
“The children at this school do not pay school fees and most of their parents do not work. Therefore, whenever the school needs something, we cannot ask parents to contribute so such initiatives make a big difference. We are serving a community that is not privileged, therefore we need all the assistance we can get,” she said.
Sibisi expressed gratitude for the initiative and said she hopes that more organisations can reach out to struggling schools.
The quiz was hosted in May 2023 at the Sowetan offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, where 32 schools went head-to-head to battle it out for the big prize.
St Francis College won the inaugural competition after going head-to-head with Inkonjane Junior Secondary School in the finals.
The school, based in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, walked away with a grand prize of R50,000. The first runner-up school and second runner-up – Inkonjane Junior Secondary School and Vaal – bagged R30,000 and R15,000 respectively.
Sowetan arranged delivery of the Plascon paints to the two schools recently.
