Political parties reach out to assist Tongaat tornado victims

Support has continued to pour in for the KwaZulu-Natal storm victims with political parties joining in relief efforts.

The heavy rains and tornado that ravaged parts of the province on Monday claimed 11 lives and displaced 1,200 people, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Seven of those who died were from the north coas t town of Tongaat, where significant damage to hundreds of households and infrastructure was caused.

Community members and civil organisations like the Red Cross and the Gift of the Givers commenced with clean-up operations immediately after the storm.

On Tuesday, provincial government and eThekwini municipality assessed the area and provided additional support, while political parties like ActionSA and the DA conducted similar oversights.