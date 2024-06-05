Political parties reach out to assist Tongaat tornado victims
Support has continued to pour in for the KwaZulu-Natal storm victims with political parties joining in relief efforts.
The heavy rains and tornado that ravaged parts of the province on Monday claimed 11 lives and displaced 1,200 people, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.
Seven of those who died were from the north coas t town of Tongaat, where significant damage to hundreds of households and infrastructure was caused.
Community members and civil organisations like the Red Cross and the Gift of the Givers commenced with clean-up operations immediately after the storm.
On Tuesday, provincial government and eThekwini municipality assessed the area and provided additional support, while political parties like ActionSA and the DA conducted similar oversights.
DA exco member and Tongaat councillor Yogis Govender, who was involved in relief efforts after the tornado led DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers and a delegation to affected homes.
The private sector and nonprofit organisations have also made huge donations, either individually or along with political parties, especially in mass-care centres in Magwaveni, Seatides, Sandfields and Fairbreeze.
Slindile Khuzwayo, who is supervising activities in Newtown hall, which has assisted more than 600 people, said they have been able to do so mainly through the support of civic organisations, parties and the government.
“From day one we’ve had NGOs that I cannot all name one by one — everyone from the Gift of the Givers, City of Hope, the Red Cross ... there is a lot and we are hoping for more government intervention as soon as government can,” she said.
The Provincial Leader, Francois Rodgers, DA EXCO Member and Tongaat Councillor, Yogiswarie Govender, DA KZN Spokesperson on CoGTA Spokesperson and councillors engaging with residents that were affected by the deadly storm in parts of eThekwini. pic.twitter.com/KgfqhAjYpM— DA KZN (@DA_KZN) June 4, 2024
The MK Party were in Magwaveni on Tuesday and Wednesday with food hampers, water and other relief aid.
“I’m not political affiliated to anyone, but they were here so I cannot discredit them. Their regional office donated in one hall yesterday, I think it’s KwaTshatsha, and today [Wednesday] their youth league is here. We’ve also had businessmen who have come to help feed the people,” Khuzwayo said.
Qiniso Cebane, MK youth league convener in eThekwini, said they had donated blankets, sponges and food that would last for three days.
“We will not stop here, we will try to help out in other ways as well because these are our people. Even though we’re not in government, we know people with deep pockets, and we spoke to them. We spoke to businessmen from taxi owners to wholesalers and those with tenders, all from the private sector.”
The Patriotic Alliance and the IFP were also on the ground on Wednesday.
Representatives from the PA cleared fallen trees and debris from roads in Fairbreeze while IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli made donations in Magwaveni.
Jay Lovey Govender, chair of the Tongaat Residents Association, said they were encouraged by a visit by a government delegation to the area on Tuesday.
“They assessed the damage and promised to work with us in addressing the problem, so we are very encouraged by this.”
She said other political parties had also visited and provided aid to the community.
On Wednesday, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda joined a team of social workers in Tongaat.
The department has formed a partnership with different sectors, including the Hollywood Foundation, Red Cross and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), to assist the affected communities with psychosocial assistance as well as help with replacing documents such as IDs and grant cards.
Pupils who lost school uniforms will also be helped by Sassa.
TimesLIVE