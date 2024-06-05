IN PICS | Cash splashed on luxury rental villas for Kodwa

Former sport minister Zizi Kodwa has been charged over allegations that he accepted bribes totalling about R1.7m from businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay when he was still the spokesperson of the ANC.

The matter came up during the state capture commission.

The commission said Mackay and EOH Group-related companies paid hundreds of thousands of rands for luxury rental accommodations for Kodwa.

During his testimony in June 2021, Kodwa testified that he was unaware the villas were a rental, as he believed the properties belonged to Mackay.

Here's a look into those accommodation spots and how much was spent: