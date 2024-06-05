Hawks say they've arrested 29 people so far including Kodwa, businessman

Kodwa and Mackay handed themselves over at the Bramley police station on Wednesday morning and appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court in Ekurhuleni.
The minister is accused of receiving R1.71m from Mackay, a former executive of EOH Group between February 2014 and April 2015. Kodwa was ANC spokesperson at the time.
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture said in its report that EOH Group, an IT solutions firm, and its entities, including Mackay paid Kodwa R1,68m and another R30,000 for his personal benefit.
At the time, EOH Group had several tenders with the City of Johannesburg and according to the commission, the payments could have been for Kodwa to influence more tenders in EOH's favour.
Mbambo said: "After the commission released the fourth report in June 2022, where several recommendations required that law enforcement agencies should institute criminal investigations, the national head of the DPCI [Lebeya], established a state capture task team to investigate identified matters.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says the arrest of former sports, arts and culture minister and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, brings to 21 the number of people arrested by the state capture task team. In addition, eight organisations have been charged.
"The arrest of the two today bring the total number of those arrested by the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – Hawks] in matters relating to state capture to 29 which includes 21 natural persons and eight juristic persons," said Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo.
"The work is continuing. The other members of the DPCI shall continue to work with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption in matters that are handled by that entity."
Mbambo said Lebeya has welcomed the recent arrests, saying that the work of the DPCI investigators assigned to the state capture task team and the advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority is commendable.
"Among those recommendations was a case involving an entity which specialises in the provision of technology services to businesses, IT [information technology] services, systems integration, software, industrial technology and business process outsourcing received tenders from various government departments.
"Investigation revealed that during the period from 28 April 2015 to 2 February [2016], an executive on behalf of his entity enticed his co-accused to gratification amounting to R1,710,000 for the personal benefit.
"The monies are reported to have been uiltilised for the purchasing of a luxury SUV and payment of luxury accommodation," said Mbambo. - Additional Reporting Lindile Sifile
