Corruption-accused, former sports, arts and culture minister, Zizi Kodwa, is set to step aside following his appearance at the Palm Ridge court this morning.
Kodwa was charged over allegations that he accepted bribes totalling about R1.7m from businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay when he was still the spokesperson of the ANC. The matter came up during the state capture commission.
Speaking at the media briefing on the outcomes of the national working committee meeting, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the step aside policy of the ANC will kick in against Kodwa.
“All I can say is that we have noted that and the step aside policy of the ANC will kick in, or shall I say the constitution of the ANC will kick in because we respect the will of the law and there’s really no question about it,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.
Kodwa appeared alongside Mackay, whose company allegedly won R400m in government contracts in Ekurhuleni.
Corruption-accused Kodwa set to step aside
Image: Ashley Vlotman
