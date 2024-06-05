BREAKING | Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after corruption charge

Corruption-accused sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.

Kodwa announced his resignation after his appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday morning.

"Mr Kodwa has informed the president that he will resign as minister of sport, arts and culture and member of cabinet, after being formally charged," said department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana in a statement.

"Mr Kodwa expresses his sincere appreciation to the president and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.