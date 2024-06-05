BREAKING | Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after corruption charge
Corruption-accused sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned.
Kodwa announced his resignation after his appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday morning.
"Mr Kodwa has informed the president that he will resign as minister of sport, arts and culture and member of cabinet, after being formally charged," said department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana in a statement.
"Mr Kodwa expresses his sincere appreciation to the president and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.
"He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the ministry and department of sport, arts and culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in sport, arts and culture, with whom he has worked so well with as minister."
On Wednesday morning, Kodwa appeared in court alongside businessman and director of Tactical Software Systems (TSS) and former senior executive of Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings Jehan Mackay. Kodwa is charged with receiving bribes from Mackay to influence tenders that his companies were involved in.
They were each released on R30,00 bail and were expected back in court on July 23.