E-hailing service Bolt confirmed on Wednesday said it blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its app in the past six months for “noncompliance and safety-related matters”.
“At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount,” said Bolt acting head of regulatory and policy Africa Weyinmi Aghadiuno.
“We understand the trust our customers place in us and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their wellbeing during every ride. We believe one incident is too many and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers.”
A Bolt driver allegedly stabbed two women passengers in Cape Town after an altercation.
Bolt suspends more than 6,000 drivers over noncompliance, safety issues
Image: 123RF/mariasavenko
E-hailing service Bolt confirmed on Wednesday said it blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its app in the past six months for “noncompliance and safety-related matters”.
“At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount,” said Bolt acting head of regulatory and policy Africa Weyinmi Aghadiuno.
“We understand the trust our customers place in us and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their wellbeing during every ride. We believe one incident is too many and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers.”
A Bolt driver allegedly stabbed two women passengers in Cape Town after an altercation.
Bolt driver asks court to conceal his ID, says he wants to go back to driving
The company said measures had been put in place to create a safer ride-hailing experience for drivers and riders. They included:
“Bolt continuously invests in new products and features to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app. These initiatives signify Bolt’s commitment to safety and customer satisfaction,” said the service.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos