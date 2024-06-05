South Africa

Additional cops deployed in KZN to maintain stability

Those who step out of line will be dealt with, warns Masemola

By Botho Molosankwe - 05 June 2024 - 09:05
Additional police support has been deployed to KZN.
Image: Supplied

SAPS national commissioner general Fannie Masemola has deployed additional police officers to KwaZulu-Natal to maintain stability throughout the province following elections.

He has also warned that “those who step out of line will be dealt with”.

This is the third deployment of additional police officers to the province covering the pre, during and post-elections phase and is in support of the NATjoints safety and security 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE) plan.

Just before elections, a leaked internal memo from provincial police that was circulated on social media warned KwaZulu-Natal police to be on standby over fears that MK Party supporters could embark on protests.

However, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said KwaZulu-Natal “has been relatively stable” thus far owing to the well-planned, coordinated and executed PROVjoints operational plan.

She said the first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May while the second contingency of over 300 were deployed during the elections period.

“The latest deployment of more than 300 Public Order Policing members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post elections phase.

“The Natjoints NPE operational plan has entered its third phase. In this phase, law enforcement agencies monitor activities related to the outcome of the election results. This means deployments remain in place at various places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for any emerging incidents," said Mathe.

Speaking during a send-off parade of the more than 300 members, Masemola said the continuous deployments in some areas form part of the SAPS operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

“We have delivered the 2024 NPE elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour; we will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality. We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line, will be dealt with”, said Masemola.

The officers will also be deployed to the Tongaat area to assist with ensuring the safety and security of those who are affected by the tornado disaster.

