Zulu king calls on hostels indunas to be vigilant over election results threats

“His Majesty is confident that all political leaders will commit themselves to respect the outcomes of the elections and to play their part in promoting peace, development and stability,” said Zulu nation prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
The King applauded the IEC for free and fair elections.
“His Majesty commends all political parties for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the campaign [period] and on election day.
"His Majesty calls upon law enforcement agencies to deal firmly with those who seek to cause instability and mayhem in the aftermath of the election results," said Buthelezi.
Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said the security cluster was ready to deal with any instability. “Any attempt to undermine the authority of the state and SA’s constitutional order will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly,” said Cele.
On Monday, Zuma addressed his supporters outside the Electoral Court and was guarded in his words.
The party was back in court as it heard expelled leader Jabulani Khumalo's case.
Zuma expelled Khumalo and other members from the party in April. Khumalo now wants the court to set apart his expulsion and to be reinstated.
Speaking to his supporters outside court, Zuma said: "We have not dropped the matter [on the election being rigged]. We will go with them [IEC] till the end. Don’t be in a rush. I heard there were people who are angry, who wanted to do certain things…they want to burn things…No, don’t rush. We will show them that we are the people of SA, cleverly.
Misuzulu urges cops to deal with instigators
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has instructed chiefs of hostels in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to report any attempts aimed at instigating violence, instability and lawlessness.
The directive comes just a day after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced last week’s general elections results on Sunday evening amid threats of violence should it go ahead and do so.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had warned the IEC not to announce the results until allegations of vote rigging had been dealt with, claiming that failure to do so would be viewed as a provocation by his supporters.
The African Union affirmed the credibility of the poll – which is not only significant for the country but the continental region.
Several organisations including observers from the SA Human Rights Commission said the elections were free and fair.
"I was trying to help them and give them information we have and show them where they went wrong… We’re not going to hide it. They are faced with trouble…
"Let’s stop being angry. We’ll deal with them properly… There are many of us MK members. We will boycott Parliament. No one will take our seats there. We are the ones going to Parliament but we don’t want to go there in the numbers that we have because we were robbed."
This is the first time the ANC has lost its outright majority since 1994. With 40% of votes, it now has 159 seats in the National Assembly, the DA has 87 seats, MK Party got 58 and the EFF has 39 seats.
MK got the most votes in KZN with 37 seats, followed by the IFP with 15 and ANC with 14.
Political parties have started talks to form a national government, the first five years of a national coalition executive in SA.
