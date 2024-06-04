"Before she reached the workplace, she then stopped the car and asked the deceased to remove objects which were thrown into the road. The deceased alighted from the vehicle," said Malabi-Dzhang.
Woman gets 25 years for plotting murder of her husband
Three teenagers recruited for killing turn state witness
A woman who recruited teenagers to kill her husband for insurance money has been handed a 25-year prison term after she finally admitted to having planned the murder.
This was after initially telling the court she pleaded not guilty, saying she had nothing to do with her husband's death.
Kedibone Lonia Nyathi, 47, was sentenced at the Limpopo High Court for the murder of her husband Sandy Nyathi, who was stabbed to death on December 3 2022 in Enable Village, Limpopo.
According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Nyathi had recruited Remember Malepe, 19, Ethen Raganya, 18, and Poopo Mabela, 18, to kill her husband for R15,000.
She told them that they should stage a hijacking by barricading the road where she would be passing with her husband.
On the day of the murder, said Malabi-Dzhangi, Nyathi was driving her car pretending that she was accompanying her husband to work. She was also informing her accomplices to prepare themselves for the killing.
"Before she reached the workplace, she then stopped the car and asked the deceased to remove objects which were thrown into the road. The deceased alighted from the vehicle," said Malabi-Dzhang.
Malepe, Raganya and Mabela then pounced, stabbing the deceased while one of them also pretended to be attacking Nyathi.
All four were arrested shortly afterwards.
While the teenagers pleaded guilty to the crime, Nyathi pleaded not guilty.
The trio then entered into a plea agreement with the state and agreed to testify against Nyathi.
Malepe was handed a 10-year sentence while Raganya and Mabela were given eight years each.
"After their conviction and sentence, the trio became state witnesses and the case against Nyathi was separated.
"In an about turn Nyathi, who had earlier indicated that she intended to plead not guilty, changed her tune and negotiated a plea and sentence agreement with the state.
"Her plea and sentence agreement revealed that she contracted the former co-accused to kill her husband for a fee of R15,000."
During mitigation of sentence, Nyathi's lawyer said there were substantial and compelling circumstances present in the matter because she was a first offender, had shown true remorse by pleading guilty, has a minor child, and was suffering from two chronic illnesses.
However, prosecutor advocate Nkhetheni Munyai said in aggravation of sentence that Nyathi was motivated by greed to commit the crime.
"Munyai submitted that this offence was committed out of greed since the investigations revealed that she [Nyathi] had several insurance policy payments that she was entitled to in the event of the deceased's death.
"Advocate Munyai further said that the suitable sentence, in this case, should be 25 years' imprisonment. The acting judge [J.T.] Ngobeni found that the plea and sentence agreement was in the interests of justice and accordingly sentenced the accused to 25 years of direct imprisonment."
During the trial, Nyathi's assets were frozen. She never got any insurance money.
