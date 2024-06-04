South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 June 2024 - 10:20

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria.

The testimony of cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws continued in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
1 week ago

Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
1 week ago

