Mapisa-Nqakula was arrested in April and she was granted bail of R50,000.
During her brief appearance on Tuesday, prosecutor Adv Bheki Manyathi disclosed that evidence is contained in an electronic USB stick.
"The state intends to indict Mapisa-Nqakula in the high court. So, now that we have disclosed [the docket], the next step is to obtain a high court date.
"We need to liaise with the high court coordinator, so my Lord, if it pleases the court, we have arranged the 9th of July for the high court date.
"We ask for the matter to be postponed to the 9th of July for a high court date; the date is for us, as the prosecution, to liaise with the high court register and roll coordinator to get the high court date.
“This is a provisional date. We will be back in this court, and we will then serve Mapisa-Nqakula with an indictment and summons to appear in the high court," he said.
Mapisa-Nqakula's lawyer Adv Graham Kerr-Phillips said they would be applying to obtain parts of the docket which have not been disclosed.
"I confirm the arrangements, the arrangements are satisfactory to myself and my client. However, I have indicated to my learned friend that we will be applying for sections B and C of the docket,” he said.
Manyathi also told the court that they would no longer pursue prosecuting the other person who was supposed to have been the second accused.
The state had initially told the court that on the second appearance, Mapisa-Nqakula would be joined by a second accused.
"The state had contemplated to add another suspect on charges of money laundering. We have reconsidered, and the prosecution has taken a decision not to add any accused," he said.
WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula corruption case 'middleman' let off the hook
Image: Antoni Muchave
The Investigating Directorate (ID) has decided to stop pursuing whom they had thought would have been Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's co-accused in her corruption and money laundering case.
The former National Assembly Speaker appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday for 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.
She arrived in court flanked by among others her husband Charles Nqakula and her advisor Mike Ramagoma.
Speaking to the media after the case was postponed, the ID's Henry Mamothame said they still believe that they have a strong case against the former speaker but took a decision that she would be the only accused in this case.
The state had initially said in court papers that it would bring another suspect who allegedly arranged for Mapisa-Nqakula to meet with the person who paid the bribe.
However, Mamothame said: "On the matter of the second accused...after careful consideration of evidence before us, the investigating directorate decided not to further pursue the person who was supposed to be the second accused.
“We don't enrol the matter until we are convinced that evidence can stand test in court, so we are confident but as we know the final decision will be that of a judge," he said.
According to the state, Mapisa-Nqakula solicited a bribe of over R2m from a service provider when she was still defence minister back in 2016.
