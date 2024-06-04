Buy print
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Buy print
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Elections 2024
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Podcast
Jobs
Light Version
South Africa
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
04 June 2024 - 10:20
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria.
WATCH| Testimony of cellphone data analyst continues at Meyiwa trial
The testimony of cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws continued in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
1 week ago
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
1 week ago
Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died
Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
News
1 week ago
Next Article
Trending
Call for hostel chiefs to be vigilant over results threats
Zuma ‘never attempted’ to attend poll results announcement: Duduzile
Eastern Cape police investigate death of colleague after series of ...
NW pensioners aged 75 and 92 arrested for ‘beating 80-year-old man to ...
All eyes on ANC as it discusses who to enlist to govern South Africa
Latest Videos
2024 Election Results Announcement
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.