South Africa

Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their father’

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2024 - 08:25
Two young girls died in an arson attack in Soshanguve.
Two young girls died in an arson attack in Soshanguve.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo

Gauteng police have assigned a team of seasoned detectives to trace and arrest suspects who shot six people, killing two, and burned a shack where two girls, aged four and seven, were sleeping in Soshanguve.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

Gunmen arrived at a shebeen at the Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve on Sunday evening and fired shots at the patrons, he said.

A man and a woman died at the scene. The four wounded patrons were taken to a medical care centre.

The suspects left the tavern to the shack in the same area and set it alight. The two girls were both certified dead at the scene.

TimesLIVE

Usindiso fire: Arson suspect has made second confession

The Marshalltown resident who confessed to starting the fire that killed 76 people in Johannesburg's inner-city last year has made a second admission ...
News
4 months ago

Mpumalanga cops probe murder case after charred remains of two found in burnt car

The burnt remains of two people were found in a charred vehicle in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.
News
5 months ago

Usindiso fire survivors at Lindela Repatriation Centre might stay for months before release

A witness held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre after the fire in the Usindiso building told the commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Sisi ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Election Results Announcement
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three