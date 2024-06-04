The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of seven lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit.
Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in healthcare facilities, the provincial government said.
A level 4 alert of disruptive rains had been predicted by the South African Weather Service along the coast of the province with a high probability of flooding.
Several areas within the eThekwini metro have been affected, with roads flooded, trees fallen and significant damage to infrastructure such as power lines and roads.
The uThongathi area, in the north of Durban, recorded the most incidents, with several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off and trees falling on electricity lines causing power outages.
Other areas around Durban, including Umgababa, Durban Central and the western parts of the city, also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding of households and roads.
The strong winds also affected communities in the Amajuba and uMzinyathi districts, where houses were damaged in Newcastle, Dannhauser, Nquthu and surrounding areas.
Disaster teams are assessing the extent of damage and providing immediate relief, including accommodating displaced residents in government buildings.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead a government delegation to uThongathi on Tuesday for assessment and provision of disaster relief.
Seven people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of seven lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit.
Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in healthcare facilities, the provincial government said.
A level 4 alert of disruptive rains had been predicted by the South African Weather Service along the coast of the province with a high probability of flooding.
Several areas within the eThekwini metro have been affected, with roads flooded, trees fallen and significant damage to infrastructure such as power lines and roads.
The uThongathi area, in the north of Durban, recorded the most incidents, with several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off and trees falling on electricity lines causing power outages.
Other areas around Durban, including Umgababa, Durban Central and the western parts of the city, also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding of households and roads.
The strong winds also affected communities in the Amajuba and uMzinyathi districts, where houses were damaged in Newcastle, Dannhauser, Nquthu and surrounding areas.
Disaster teams are assessing the extent of damage and providing immediate relief, including accommodating displaced residents in government buildings.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead a government delegation to uThongathi on Tuesday for assessment and provision of disaster relief.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado
IN PICS | Thousands left homeless after deluge
Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' and storm batter parts of KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos