University of Mpumalanga lauds largest graduating class yet

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) proudly hosted its ninth round of graduation ceremonies in early May. The institution recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and boasts a growing group of innovative and skilled graduates: more than 1,500 students were in the graduating class of 2024, making it the largest to date.

“Congratulations on achieving this important milestone in your lives,” the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Thoko Mayekiso, told graduates. “This is, indeed, a great day, to see efforts culminating in achievement, dreams coming to fruition and effort duly rewarded.”

Fifty different qualifications were awarded, with 10 of those being conferred for the very first time. Among those recognised, 36 students received their master’s degree. The majority of graduates were female, and the students came from SA and beyond: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini were all represented.

Mayekiso took a moment to congratulate those students who were given particular recognition for their academic merit. This includes the 23 recipients of the vice-chancellor’s scholarship who graduated, 98 graduates who received their qualifications with distinction (cum laude) and 15 who received Academic Excellence Awards. “I want you to know that I am greatly honoured to share this special moment with you,” she said.

Mayekiso reminded attendees that the university's annual graduation ceremonies are not only an opportunity to celebrate individual achievements, but the greater academic project the UMP participated in and hoped to grow. She said these events served to “reaffirm the intellectual bonds that connect us to those who have crossed the stage and graduated from our great institution and to those who will do so for centuries to come”.

UMP graduates are described as people who embody the institution’s values, including excellence, integrity and collaboration. They hold diversity, relevance, adaptability, and inspiration in high regard, in the same way the university does. “I am extremely honoured to be associated with people who place a premium on education; people who have chosen knowledge over ignorance; tenacity over complacency and hope over despair; achievement over disillusionment,” said the vice-chancellor.