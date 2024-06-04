University of Mpumalanga lauds largest graduating class yet
Recent graduation ceremonies a story of success for 1,500 students and the university itself, which has achieved remarkable milestones in its 10-year history
The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) proudly hosted its ninth round of graduation ceremonies in early May. The institution recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and boasts a growing group of innovative and skilled graduates: more than 1,500 students were in the graduating class of 2024, making it the largest to date.
“Congratulations on achieving this important milestone in your lives,” the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Thoko Mayekiso, told graduates. “This is, indeed, a great day, to see efforts culminating in achievement, dreams coming to fruition and effort duly rewarded.”
Fifty different qualifications were awarded, with 10 of those being conferred for the very first time. Among those recognised, 36 students received their master’s degree. The majority of graduates were female, and the students came from SA and beyond: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini were all represented.
Mayekiso took a moment to congratulate those students who were given particular recognition for their academic merit. This includes the 23 recipients of the vice-chancellor’s scholarship who graduated, 98 graduates who received their qualifications with distinction (cum laude) and 15 who received Academic Excellence Awards. “I want you to know that I am greatly honoured to share this special moment with you,” she said.
Mayekiso reminded attendees that the university's annual graduation ceremonies are not only an opportunity to celebrate individual achievements, but the greater academic project the UMP participated in and hoped to grow. She said these events served to “reaffirm the intellectual bonds that connect us to those who have crossed the stage and graduated from our great institution and to those who will do so for centuries to come”.
UMP graduates are described as people who embody the institution’s values, including excellence, integrity and collaboration. They hold diversity, relevance, adaptability, and inspiration in high regard, in the same way the university does. “I am extremely honoured to be associated with people who place a premium on education; people who have chosen knowledge over ignorance; tenacity over complacency and hope over despair; achievement over disillusionment,” said the vice-chancellor.
Mayekiso said that the students had not only grown as individuals during their time at the institution, but had built a strong foundation and developed crucial competencies. The UMP leadership hoped that all graduates would leave as confident and effective communicators, with the knowledge and critical thinking skills to become ethically and socially aware change agents in their communities and the world. “We pride ourselves on educating our students for work and life,” said Mayekiso.
As the graduates looked beyond their studies to further achievements in the academic sphere and beyond, the vice-chancellor acknowledged that their journeys had not always been easy, making the moment of celebration particularly important. “Reaping rewards is key to all of us because moments of harvesting are never guaranteed. There are many elements out there that may disrupt the best of our endeavours.”
And yet, those students leaving with a qualification had pushed through adversity to become accomplished graduates. “Your hard work, commitment, dedication, determination, passion, countless sacrifices and perseverance have made you worthy recipients of your qualifications. We salute you,” Mayekiso said.
Prof Mashudu Davhana-Maselesele, deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning, also acknowledged that the student’s achievements came with many a sacrifice, from sleepless nights spent studying to bearing nicknames like “bookworm” and “nerd”.
“But you ignored all the pressures and focused on your goal,” she said. “Just look at yourself and appreciate the hard work.”
As families and friends joyfully celebrated UMP graduates during the ceremonies, it became clear that the individual student’s achievements were at least in part thanks to their dedicated and loving support networks. Mayekiso urged students to thank these important people in their lives. “Today is not only a day of celebration, but a moment of reflection and gratitude as well.”
The graduating class of 2024 received their qualifications at a time of particular relevance and growth for the university. The institution celebrated its 10th anniversary late in 2023. This provided an opportunity to reflect on how UMP has been able to pioneer an institution of higher learning in the province and build a culture of excellence from scratch.
UMP commenced its academic activities in 2014 with just three programmes and 169 students. This has grown to an offering of more than 72 programmes of various levels, from higher certificates to doctoral degrees, and a 2024 intake of almost 10,000 students.
This academic heightening is also reflected in the UMP staff: while only 5% held doctoral degrees in the first years, this has now increased to 55%.
The university is also proud to have received a clean audit from external auditors every year since its establishment.
While these highlights and achievements offer a backdrop of excellence to this year’s graduation ceremonies, the wider historical context is also not to be forgotten. As SA celebrates three decades of democracy and freedom, the academic achievements of graduates from all corners and groupings of the country reflect its growth.
“It is a remarkable milestone for a relatively young democracy, and as we revel in our own individual success, let us take a moment to honour those who sacrificed — sometimes even paying the supreme price — to ensure that we are free citizens today,” said Mayekiso. She challenged graduates to take part in the shared project of building the country towards a better future.
In line with the university’s slogan, “Creating Opportunity”, the vice-chancellor urged graduates not to wait for lucky circumstances to arise, but to work on creating golden opportunities for themselves.
She encouraged them to hold on to these words of wisdom as they embarked on their next endeavours:
- Find your purpose
- Pursue your passion
- Have a mindset of abundance
- Follow knowledge like a sinking star
- Exercise flexibility
- Embrace change
- Remain curious and creative
- Think again and never settle for the first solution that comes to mind
- Never give up
- Make time to recharge
Davhana-Maselesele echoed the encouragement, saying that graduates must look beyond their circumstances, no matter how difficult, to focus on their goals and achievements. “Circumstances cannot define your destiny but should propel you to grow to greater heights. You have made us proud.”
As the ninth group of UMP graduates continue their lives with hope and excitement, Mayekiso hoped their alma mater would have instilled great things in them. “I hope that we have equipped you with the capacity to lead fulfilled, meaningful and successful lives. Lives that will proceed to empower and enrich other lives and in so doing contribute to making the world a better place than you found it,” she said.
This article was sponsored by the University of Mpumalanga.