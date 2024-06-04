South Africa

Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy

04 June 2024 - 19:13
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing media at the results operation centre in Midrand.
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing media at the results operation centre in Midrand.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

As Build One South Africa's (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament, he puts two women members in the leadership spotlight.

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster will join Maimane in the National Assembly while former transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie will represent the party in the Gauteng legislature. 

“Our three candidates are under the age of 45 and have a broad range of skills and a depth of experience across many sectors. For BOSA. this is only the start. What is undeniable is the desperate need for a centrist platform holding the line against division — be it racial, ethnic or linguistic,” BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons said.

Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has also blamed tribalism for the MK Party's performance in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal
News
3 days ago

Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has also blamed tribalism for the MK Party's performance in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal
News
3 days ago

ActionSA's 2024 election results disappoint Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen is disappointed by how ActionSA is performing in the 2024 general elections.
News
4 days ago

How parties intend to mitigate rising costs

With the cost of living being one of the biggest problems confronting South Africans ahead of elections, some of the major political parties have ...
News
1 week ago

 

“Our leadership will work constructively with the established government and hold it accountable when needs arise.

“In an era marked by challenges and opportunities, BOSA believes now, more than ever, South Africa needs leaders who are not only capable but also accountable, ensuring the interests of the people remain at the forefront of governance. 

“That is our conviction and that is BOSA's role to fulfil. We will go to parliament and the Gauteng legislature to advance such values and beliefs,” Solomons said.

BOSA, in its first election, received 194,000 votes.

Some people on social media reacted: 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Election Results Announcement
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three