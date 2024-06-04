The remaining son of an Eastern Cape family murdered in a mass shooting in Willowvale told mourners at their Mthatha funeral that he intended to study law so as to join the judiciary to assist in curbing crime.
Speaking at the funeral, the distraught teenager who is Grade 11, , told the congregation the idea of studying law had crossed his mind, but since the murder of his family he was now determined.
His parents and two brothers were killed, along with two fellow travellers.
“I made a promise to God not to avenge their deaths but to study law and ensure that we have law-abiding citizens.
“My eight-year-old brother – who died – had also wanted to be a magistrate,” the 17-year-old said.
Mass murder survivor wants to study law to fight crime
Teenager’s parents and two brothers killed
Image: LULAMILE FENI
