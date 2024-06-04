Johannesburg residents are warned low pressure to no supply is likely during maintenance by bulk supplier Rand Water, affecting systems supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations and the Daleside booster station.
“It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.
“Residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.”
Rand Water said on Monday it would do maintenance on its infrastructure from June 22 to July 29.
Johannesburg Water said it will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.
Johannesburg Water says systems to be affected by maintenance in June, July
The schedule is:
Johannesburg Water systems supplied by Eikenhof pump station are: Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs.
The Palmiet station supplies all Sandton and Midrand systems, South Hills Tower, as well as the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs.
Johannesburg Water systems supplied by Daleside are Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs.
Zwartkopjes affects Johannesburg CBD, Hector Norris pump station, Parktown, Berea, Yeoville and Forest Hill.
