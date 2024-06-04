South Africa

Johannesburg Water says systems to be affected by maintenance in June, July

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2024 - 19:09
Johannesburg residents are advised to prepare for possible supply outages or reduced pressure.
Image: 123RF/CHAYAPON BOOTBOONNEAM

Johannesburg residents are warned low pressure to no supply is likely during maintenance by bulk supplier Rand Water, affecting systems supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations and the Daleside booster station.

“It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

“Residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.”

Rand Water said on Monday it would do maintenance on its infrastructure from June 22 to July 29.

Johannesburg Water said it will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

The schedule is:

  • June 24: no pumping at Daleside booster station for four hours. Zwartkopjes will pump at 50%;
  • June 24-27: Eikenhof pump station will pump at 50% for eight hours and 67% for the remaining 64 hours;
  • June 26- July 13: Eikenhof will pump at 83% for 15 days;
  • July 1: Palmiet will pump at 60% for eight hours;
  • July 15: Palmiet pumping will be reduced to 68% for 50 hours: and
  • July 29: Palmiet pumping will be reduced to 76% for 40 hours.

Johannesburg Water systems supplied by Eikenhof pump station are: Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs.

The Palmiet station supplies all Sandton and Midrand systems, South Hills Tower, as well as the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs.

Johannesburg Water systems supplied by Daleside are Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs.

Zwartkopjes affects Johannesburg CBD, Hector Norris pump station, Parktown, Berea, Yeoville and Forest Hill.

TimesLIVE

