IEC expected to handover MPs, legislatures lists to Zondo

By Sowetan Reporter - 04 June 2024 - 11:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa joined by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the 2024 Election National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will receive the list of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on Thursday.

This comes just days after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Sunday officially announced election results from last week’s poll.

“It is an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the IEC of the results of the national and provincial elections, the IEC hands over the lists of members of Parliament and provincial legislatures to the Chief Justice who then hands them over to the secretary to Parliament,” said the office of the Chief Justice in a statement.

The handover of the lists to the secretary of Parliament is “in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly”.

“The Chief Justice also transmits the lists of designated members of the provincial legislatures to the designated judges presidents who will preside over the first sittings of the provincial legislatures.”

The IEC is expected to handover the lists to Zondo in the Constitutional Court at 2pm on Thursday.

