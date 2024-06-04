“People on scene have confirmed that everyone was evacuated and no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of fire,” said Nana Radebe-Kgiba.
It is during this season that EMS records an increase in structural fires and a high number of deaths caused by incorrect use of heating appliances, said Radebe-Kgiba.
As the temperatures continue to plummet, residents are urged to use heating appliances correctly and never leave heaters and stoves unattended.
EMS prevents fire from spreading to other buildings in Midrand
Image: Supplied
A structural fire broke out in Midrand this morning, prompting City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) to attend to the call.
Three fire engines are on the scene, in Glen Austin and the fire has been contained not to spread to other buildings, said Nana Radebe-Kgiba, City of Joburg EMS spokesperson.
