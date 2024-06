The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014 continued in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.

He was killed in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother