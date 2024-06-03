South Africa

Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua

By Kim Swartz - 03 June 2024 - 12:55
Heavy rains fell in the Cape Agulhas municipality on Sunday.
Image: Gurswin Prins/CAM Communication via Facebook

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents of severe thunderstorms in the northeastern parts of the Western Cape and Namaqua on Monday.

“Severe thunderstorms may develop particularly over the Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, Garden Route and Overberg districts tonight [Sunday] continuing into the morning,” said SAWS.

“The thunderstorms may produce quick and heavy downpours of 20mm to 40mm over a short time, leading to disruptions.”

Residents were warned of the impact of flooding on roads and in susceptible settlements and when crossing fast-flowing streams.

Small and large hail stones may damage vehicles and can cause difficult driving conditions, specially during heavy downpours, said the weather service.

The Cape Agulhas municipality reported it received more than 135mm of rain and in surrounding areas up to 200mm, resulting in the road closures:

  • R319 Struisbaai;
  • R316 Arniston;
  • DR1223 Ou Plaas until R317 Swellendam, and;
  • DR1219 Elim/Napier, which was closed due to road damage.  

More rainfall is expected on Monday night. 

“Major travel disruptions can be aggravated with possible falling trees blocking major roads. Loss of agricultural production is also likely, together with disruptions to essential services,” said SAWS.

Motorists are advised to maintain a speed of 20km/h when water is visible on roads.  

TimesLIVE

