He urged residents to observe the following safety precautions:
• If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or house, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies;
• Burning charcoal gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it in the house when sleeping;
• Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit;
• Improper use of space heaters (izimbawula (braziers) and electric, gas and paraffin heaters, among others) should be avoided; and
• Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).
For life-threatening emergencies, Johannesburg residents are urged to call 011-375-5911. Residents of Tshwane can call 012-310-6300.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Gauteng on high alert due to expected cold front
Weather services forecasts a drop in temperatures
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Emergency services in Gauteng are on high alert due to a cold front that hit the province on Sunday afternoon.
The SA weather services has forecasted a drop in temperatures over parts of the country with the rain expected in some provinces. Extremely cold and windy conditions are expected over parts of Gauteng on Sunday afternoon and Monday.
SowetanLIVE’s sister publication HeraldLIVE on Sunday morning reported that torrential rains have claimed the lives of two people while two others have been reported missing in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya, adding that 65 people had been rescued.
He said several roads were flooded.
“Emergency services have been working throughout the night and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding.
“All residents are requested to take precautions,” said Soyaya.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams had been activated to respond to any emergencies.
“We have activated our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg and all our 29 fire station are fully operational and on high alert to respond to any emergencies which might occur,” he said.
“We would like to encourage residents not to leave heating devices unattended while in use.”
City of Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the metro was also on high alert.
He urged residents to observe the following safety precautions:
• If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or house, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies;
• Burning charcoal gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it in the house when sleeping;
• Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit;
• Improper use of space heaters (izimbawula (braziers) and electric, gas and paraffin heaters, among others) should be avoided; and
• Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).
For life-threatening emergencies, Johannesburg residents are urged to call 011-375-5911. Residents of Tshwane can call 012-310-6300.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos