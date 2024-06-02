Buy print
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Buy print
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Elections 2024
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Podcast
Jobs
Light Version
South Africa
WATCH | 'We’re blown but not out,' ANC SG Mbalula
02 June 2024 - 11:01
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, addresses the media on the expected elections results.
WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC
MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
News
16 hours ago
LISTEN | 'We want the home affairs department': Gayton McKenzie
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says the party is eyeing the home affairs department so it can deal with illegal foreigners.
News
19 hours ago
Ramaphosa signs two bills as ANC takes a fall at polls
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law two new bills on Saturday as the ANC was set to lose its majority in parliament with its vote tally in ...
News
20 hours ago
Next Article
Trending
KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — ...
MK results in KwaZulu-Natal surprise ANC
FEATURE | From Soweto to Luanda in an old Merc fleet
Malema prefers to work with ANC in coalition government
WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC
Latest Videos
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.