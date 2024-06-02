South Africa

WATCH | 'We’re blown but not out,' ANC SG Mbalula

02 June 2024 - 11:01

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, addresses the media on the expected elections results.

WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC

MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
16 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We want the home affairs department': Gayton McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says the party is eyeing the home affairs department so it can deal with illegal foreigners.
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa signs two bills as ANC takes a fall at polls

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law two new bills on Saturday as the ANC was set to lose its majority in parliament with its vote tally in ...
20 hours ago

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing