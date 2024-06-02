Some parts of Johannesburg are without water after the power supply was affected at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station and Vereeniging treatment plant.
In a statement on Sunday morning, Joburg Water said the Commando system, one of those affected, has not recovered yet.
Areas affected include Hursthill, Crosby, Brixton and Crown Gardens. Joburg Water said Quellerina and Waterval towers were also currently empty.
It said additional emergency water trucks were being mobilised for deployment in areas affected by water outages.
“Rand Water, the bulk supplier has successfully pumped an extra 100 megalitres overnight to enhance the capacity of the system. Although there has been an improvement in the overall system, it has not yet reached the desired levels.
Some areas of Joburg remain without water
Emergency trucks are mobilised
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
Some parts of Johannesburg are without water after the power supply was affected at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station and Vereeniging treatment plant.
In a statement on Sunday morning, Joburg Water said the Commando system, one of those affected, has not recovered yet.
Areas affected include Hursthill, Crosby, Brixton and Crown Gardens. Joburg Water said Quellerina and Waterval towers were also currently empty.
It said additional emergency water trucks were being mobilised for deployment in areas affected by water outages.
“Rand Water, the bulk supplier has successfully pumped an extra 100 megalitres overnight to enhance the capacity of the system. Although there has been an improvement in the overall system, it has not yet reached the desired levels.
Urgent call to use water sparingly as 'thirstiest' Joburg suburbs named
“Johannesburg Water will proceed with the closure of the Hursthill 2 reservoir outlet during the night to boost capacity. This action will continue tonight,” it said.
The entity said the interventions were anticipated to assist in restoring the commando system.
“However, the system remains strained and will take time to fully recover. The system’s recovery will be continuously monitored by the team, and regular updates will be given to customers.”
In addition, Joburg Water said Sandton 1 and 2 would be closed on Sunday night as part of the entity’s water demand management strategy and to provide relief to other overall system.
'Rapid depreciation of water levels on two systems': Joburg Water still battling to keep taps flowing
The system was expected to be closed from 7pm until 4am on Monday.
“Additionally, Johannesburg Water will be implementing internal interventions by restricting the flow of water from the reservoir outlets in the Sandton system today [Sunday]. This measure aimed at retaining and improving capacity in the systems.
“The area supplied by the Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be affected by no water. Once the system reopens on Monday morning, it is anticipated that it will take around three hours for the water supply to return to normal flow.”
Joburg Water’s Seipati Nyawuza and Nolwazi Dhlamini could not be reached for additional comment on Sunday.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos